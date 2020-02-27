Dems plotting to take Bernie down at the Democratic National Convention

A bombshell New York Times report says that a growing group of DNC superdelegates and party leaders are planning a coup to stop democratic socialist [COMMUNIST] Bernie Sanders at the nominating convention in Milwaukee this summer.

The Times interviewed dozens of party leaders and 93 superdelegates and they claim a significant number have a plan to stop him at the Democratic National Convention.

[We doubt they care about his politics, it’s his electability they care about.]

They believe the damage to the party will be greater if they let him win. The plan is to deprive him of enough delegates to win.

This could end in a brokered convention which the Dems haven’t seen since 1952 when Adlai Stevenson was the candidate.

THEY WANT TO SAVE THE SWING STATE SEATS

According to the article, “From California to the Carolinas, and North Dakota to Ohio, the party leaders say they worry that Mr. Sanders, a democratic socialist with passionate but limited support so far, will lose to President Trump, and drag down moderate House and Senate candidates in swing states with his left-wing agenda of “Medicare for all” and free four-year public college.”

Sanders claims he’s the one to beat Trump, but most pollsters see no pathway to the presidency for him.

Bernie has warned the Democrats that if the candidate with a plurality doesn’t win, there will be a serious price to pay. We do know his Bernie Bros plan to burn Milwaukee down. That’s where the Democratic National Convention is to be held.

That would be a redefinition of the rules. A plurality doesn’t cut it according to the rules. Dems are talking about lining up the heavyweights — the superdelegates.

MAYBE IT’S ALL TALK

“I’ve had 60 years experience with Democratic delegates — I don’t think they will do anything like that,” said former Vice President Walter Mondale, who is a superdelegate. “They will each do what they want to do, and somehow they will work it out. God knows how,” the Times quotes Mondale as saying.

As for his own vote, Mr. Mondale, the 1984 Democratic presidential nominee, said, “I vote for the person I think should be president.”

Mondale’s a leftist loon and he lost his own election because of it, but those were different times. Democrats are socialists and communists now, the Sentinel believes.

“While there is no widespread public effort underway to undercut Mr. Sanders, arresting his rise has emerged as the dominant topic in many Democratic circles. Some are trying to act well before the convention…,” the Times reports.

Some are trying to convince leftist Sherrod Brown to run. Some want Obama to get involved, but Obama said he won’t get involved in the primary.

Only 3% of the delegates have been awarded thus far, but Bernie wants his popular vote to be the determinant. Only 9 of the 93 delegates seem to think Bernie should be the nominee.

“Bernie seems to have declared war on the Democratic Party — and it’s caused panic in the House ranks,” said Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, a supporter of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York.

BERNIE NEEDS 60%

Representative Veronica Escobar of Texas said that if Mr. Sanders arrived at the convention with 40 percent of the delegates, it wouldn’t be enough to convince her to vote for him on the second ballot, the Times reports.

“If 60 percent is not with Bernie Sanders, I think that says something, I really do,” she said.

There’s ‘a vibrant conversation’ about whether anything can be done to stop Sanders.

Four large donors are anxious to build a Super PAC against Bernie. That will turn off the extremists of these already extreme Democrats. Who knows what the Bernie acolytes will do after the crazies burn down Milwaukee. They might take it on the chin since they are anxious to complete the takeover of the Democrat Party.

The Dems [Hillary] could do what they did last time and give him enough money for yet another home.