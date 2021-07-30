Dems prove again that they represent illegals, not citizens

















Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a legislative budget this week that allows for members of Congress to hire illegal immigrants to work on Capitol Hill as congressional staffers.

The measure provides $18.2 million in funding for paid internships on Capitol Hill and allows so-called Dreamers, or DACA recipients, to work in the Legislative Branch.

The legislative funding bill “includes language to permit DACA recipients, Dreamers, to be able to work for Congress and other legislative branch agencies,” said Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) on the House floor on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

“In a year full of trauma and hurt, with the apex being the Insurrection on January 6th, there is no question that the House of Representatives must make the changes necessary to continue serving the American people,” Ryan said in a statement. “This legislation makes strides to modernize the House of Representatives and ensures we have the resources necessary to efficiently and effectively serve our constituents.”

“I am proud that this legislation includes a $134 million increase for Members to hire and retain the staff needed to serve our constituents. I am also pleased that we are helping ensure our workforce reflects the diversity of our nation, including by increasing funding for paid internships and allowing DACA recipients to work in the halls if Congress,” Ryan said.

“I am pleased that my legislation increases transparency, diversity, and leadership training for the United States Capitol Police and provides additional funding for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Office of Workplace Rights, and the Wounded Warrior Program,” Ryan concluded.

Dreamers or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was an unconstitutional memo put through by Barack Obama. Democrats want to make certain Dreamers vote for them when they give them amnesty. President Trump tried to give them amnesty but Democrats wouldn’t allow it. This is why.

