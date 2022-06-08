Dems Rejected SCOTUS Security Bill And Now Someone Tried to Kill a Justice

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday slammed House Democrats for not passing a Supreme Court security bill. It’s especially more noticeable after a man went armed to Justice Kavanaugh’s home, threatening to kill him today.

They wouldn’t approve it after encouraging radical Antifa and BLM protesters to continue protesting outside conservative Justices homes.

Democrats are upset that Roe could be overturned.

USING DEMOCRAT STANDARDS, DEMOCRATS TRIED TO KILL JUSTICE KAVANAUGH TODAY

“This is exactly the kind of event that many worried the unhinged, reckless apocalyptic from prominent figures toward the court, going back many months, and especially in recent weeks, could make more likely,” McConnell said

“House Democrats have spent weeks blocking the measure that passed here unanimously related to security for Supreme Court justices,” McConnell added. “That needs to change, and it needs to change right now… No more fiddling around with this… They need to stop their multi-week blockade against the Supreme court security bill and pass it before the sun sets today.”

McConnell also said that many feared the leak of a draft opinion in the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, published by Politico last month, could fuel similar threats.

Why would Democrats reject security for Justices? Then again why did they encourage dangerous revolutionaries to march illegally outside their homes? Chuck Schumer was outside the court not all that long ago threatening Justices Alito and Kavanaugh himself.

This morning’s disturbing reports are exactly why the Senate unanimously passed a Supreme Court security bill weeks ago. But House Democrats have inexplicably blocked it. House Democrats need to stop their blockade and pass this uncontroversial bill today. pic.twitter.com/wd8UB5RDvm — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 8, 2022

Related