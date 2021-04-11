Dems: Stack or gut the Court so we can do anything we want









I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery. ~ Thomas Jefferson

Joe Biden has written an executive order to form a commission to study a problem in the Supreme Court that doesn’t exist. The commission is comprised of liberals/leftists and is merely cover for a plan he fully intends to implement, whether it be to stack the Court or gut it.

The decision is made and the commission will come to the foregone conclusion.

Biden is doing everything a common dictator would do. he plans to make the one body that protects our civil rights into just another Democrat legislative body. Once he stacks or guts the Court, Democrats will be free to trample all of our rights and freedoms.

When liberals/leftists can’t get what they want, they destroy it.

Remember when he was on the campaign trail and he said we don’t deserve to know if he is going to stack the court? It’s clear why he said it.

Remember when Biden knew the Court should not be stacked because it compromises the Court’s independence?

Joe Biden in 1983 calling FDRs court packing attempt a “boneheaded idea”https://t.co/udIbws0e5E — Early Not Wrong (@notwrongearly) April 9, 2021

Even Harry Reid thinks stacking the Court is going too far.

Even Harry Reid thinks packing SCOTUS is going too far: “We better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court. I think we better be very, very careful.” pic.twitter.com/Di7yNX98Cn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 10, 2021

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on stacking the Court:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on expanding SCOTUS: “If anything would make the court look partisan. It would be one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.”pic.twitter.com/BXT9tbitgf — Justine Sanders (@JustineAnnSand) April 9, 2021

Leader McConnell’s statement.

This new court-packing commission is not some serious pivot away from Democrats’ political attacks on the Court. It’s just an attempt to clothe those attacks in fake legitimacy. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/qX639r68M3 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 9, 2021

