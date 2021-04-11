Professor John Lott claims there were 6% more mail-in ballots than votes in Missoula









Professor John Lott discovered massive fraud in Montana. He found 6% more mail-in ballots than votes. A video of the counting is missing.

A count of mail-in ballots in Montana’s second-most populous county found a “troubling discrepancy” arising from the 2020 election that has the attention of state officials.

The review of mail-in and absentee ballot envelopes was conducted by a group of Missoula County citizens in January, finding 4,592 fewer votes than the 72,491 that were tallied, which comes to a 6.33% discrepancy, and other issues.

The Missoula Board of Commissioners said it was baseless in an op-ed, but didn’t prove it was.

Watch:

