President Trump Responds to Big Win at 4th Circuit

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an Emoluments Clause claim against President Trump on Wednesday, questioning whether the lawsuit was an “appropriate use of the courts.”

“The District and Maryland’s interest in enforcing the Emoluments Clauses is so attenuated and abstract that their prosecution of this case readily provokes the question of whether this action against the President is an appropriate use of the courts, which were created to resolve real cases and controversies between the parties,” wrote Judge Paul Niemeyer, speaking for the court.

It was never a reasonable lawsuit. The always angry Elizabeth Warren concocted it after she decided he hadn’t done enough to shed his business holdings. It was purely political.

Officials in Maryland and D.C. wanted to sue the President for profiting off his Trump hotels while in office.

The Emoluments Clause was intended for corrupt officials operating on behalf of foreign states.

The Attorneys General never should have been granted standing. They are clearly partisans.

There are two other emoluments cases in other federal courts still to be heard, and they were filed by congressional Democrats. They too are partisans misusing the courts in our humble opinion.

TRUMP RESPONDS

“Word just out that I won a big part of the Deep State and Democrat induced Witch Hunt,” he tweeted. “Unanimous decision in my favor from the United States Court of Appeals For The Fourth Circuit on the ridiculous Emoluments Case. I don’t make money, but lose a fortune for the honor of serving and doing a great job as your President (including accepting Zero salary!).”

President Trump’s personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, has declared this a “complete victory.”

“Today’s pair of decisions by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals is a complete victory,” Sekulow announced in a statement. “The decision states that there was no legal standing to bring this lawsuit in the first place. This latest effort at Presidential harassment has been dismissed with prejudice.”

THE EMOLUMENTS CLAUSE

No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or Foreign State.” ARTICLE I, SECTION 9, CLAUSE 8