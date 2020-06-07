Dems to draft massive “national police reform bill” that will please the base

Politico reports that the Democrats have a national policing bill to issue reforms the progressives want, although some of the recommendations are fine.

The “reforms” they’re considering “would ban chokeholds, limit ‘qualified immunity’ for police officers, create a national misconduct registry, end the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases and make lynching a federal crime.”

Limiting qualified immunity puts a target on their backs.

SOME SIGNIFICANT ISSUES

A misconduct registry, so that bad cops can’t move on to a new jurisdiction, has some value but making it public puts a target on their backs.

If no chokeholds are allowed, police won’t be able to subdue some of these wild, large suspects.

The bill is meant to appeal to their far-left, irrational base and it was done only with Democrats.

It’s also a one-size-fits-all approach that begins the nationalization of the police. That is a very bad idea.

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 is sponsored on the House side by Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), and Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on the Senate side. Harris is among the front runners to become the Democratic vice presidential nominee this year.

“Persistent, unchecked bias in policing and history of lack of accountability is wreaking havoc on the Black community. Cities are literally on fire with the pain and anguish wrought by the violence visited upon black and brown bodies,” states a “Dear Colleague” letter accompanying the outline of the new proposal.

“While there is no single policy prescription that will erase the decades of systemic racism and excessive policing – it’s time we create structural change with meaningful reforms.”

These lunatic Democrats say people loot, destroy, and set things on fire because they’re mad at police racism.

The statistics don’t bear out their contention of systemic racism although we know there are more subtle forms of racism that can’t fit into statistical data.

THE FEDERAL STATUTES

The most controversial proposals would revise federal statutes covering when police officers can be charged with using excessive force, and whether they can be sued for such behavior.

Current federal law states that police officers have to “willfully deprive” a person of their constitutional rights in order to be charged with wrongdoing, according to the Justice Department’s website.

Democrats want to revise the federal standard from “willful” to “knowingly or with reckless disregard,” as well as altering the language covering when such illegal acts are found to have resulted in someone’s death.

What they want is for police to act like social workers when they come across someone who might be intoxicated or insane.

DR BARR DENIES THERE IS SYSTEMIC RACISM IN THE POLICE FORCE

Attorney General Bill Barr said Sunday that he does not believe that there is systemic racism in the nation’s police force. Barr’s comments echo sentiments made by others in the Trump administration.

“I think there’s racism in the United States still, but I don’t think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist,” Barr told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday. “I understand the distrust, however, of the African American community, given the history in this country.”

Barr went on to say that the country’s institutions, such as law enforcement, “were explicitly racist” for most of U.S. history, but added that sufficient reform has been made within the last 60 years. DR. CARSON WANTS A REASONABLE APPROACH

Dr. Ben Carson was on CNN with Jake Tapper who tried to embarrass him and play gotcha. Dr. Carson is the subject of insults on Twitter, but he came off sounding very reasonable.

WATCH: Ben Carson slams the Democrats’ “silly” idea of defunding police departments. “We must be very vigilant about these groups of anarchists who destroy the livelihoods of the very people that they claim to be trying to help…” pic.twitter.com/BZX0Z3SuHH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 7, 2020

Jake Tapper: “Do you think systemic racism is a problem in law enforcement?” Ben Carson: “I grew up in a time when there was real systemic racism.” pic.twitter.com/2rMRzgGcFy — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 7, 2020

Mr. Boykin of CNN thinks this is a lie, but it’s true:

Trump’s HUD Secretary Ben Carson turns a question about #BlackLivesMatter into a lie about protesters not being concerned about black men killed in Chicago. Wrong. When black people kill other black people, they go to jail. When police kill black people, they usually don’t. pic.twitter.com/9IevLrFpEm — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 7, 2020