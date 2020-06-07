This is not a drill! Minneapolis begins process of dismantling, defunding police

After the raging lunatics and criminals burned down many of their businesses and at least one housing project, Minneapolis decided to defund and dismantle the police department. This is not satire.
Great idea. They could bring in some warlords and a couple of witch doctors. The people who burned down the city, Black Lives Matter and Antifa, should do some of the patrols. Why do you need police when you have these people?
Mayor Frey said he doesn’t want to completely defund them but he looks like a pushover (watch him dance below, probably with some of the people who damaged his city). It won’t matter anyway, the city council has a veto-proof majority.
Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and dismantle the city’s police department following the police killing of George Floyd. They also have a veto-proof majority of the council’s 13 members.
Councilmember Lisa Bender told CNN police funding would be shifted to other needs, and the city council would discuss how to replace the current police department.
“The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term,” Bender said.
The nine council members made the announcement at a community rally in Minneapolis.
Members of the Minneapolis City Council previously said they would take steps to dismantle the police department, including Bender, who tweeted earlier this week, “Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety.”
Jeremiah Ellison, a city councilman for Ward 5, tweeted a similar message Thursday, writing, “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response.”
The first thing police should do is pull patrols off all politicians.
Here he is folks, this is the mayor of burnt-out Minneapolis:
Some cities have a dog for a mayor, and now I understand why pic.twitter.com/oMjkvQ6Eo4
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 7, 2020
What an idiot, a child as mayor, these citizens better move somewhere else pronto. read American Thinker Defund the Police? The method to the Left’s Madness
If I were a Minneapolis resident, I’d be leaving the city. It’s obvious it’s ruled by leftist communist crackpots. Time to get out of the big cities like LA, Portland, Seattle, NY etc…..
Oh my goodness. You gotta be kidding!!! This soyboy will be eaten alive by his own kind, once they do away with policing. Anarchy will undoubtedly follow as a natural course and blood will flow in the streets. These anarchists will make the current riots look like an afternoon Sunday School picnic. The hounds of hell are baying at the door. And this idiotic imbecile is going to let them in. He has no idea, the hell he is about to unleash on the citizenry. There is a saying that applies here: “If you don’t believe in God, you better believe in guns.” And he believes in neither.
Oops : ((
Are any of the members old enough to recall the aftermath of the 68 riots. It is then all the efforts into social programs were envisioned and put into place. Of course they weren’t so foolish as to ban police departments. It was a failure then and there’s little chance it won’t be the same. It will create stagnation that will last into the foreseeable future. But the pandering will get them through the next election and that is the main concern of these types.
Minneapolis is going to be worse than Detroit, at least Detroit still has a police department (such as it is). If our inner cities defund law enforcement agencies businesses and working class folks will vacate them almost immediately. What are these city councils and mayors going to do once they find themselves with no tax base at the local level?? I’ll tell you what they are going to do: they are going to be true to their Marxist Leftist ideology and scream for federal aide and most likely receive it. The Mayor of Minneapolis is already balling like a crybaby for federal aide none of which he deserves.
We don’t need police. That’s why we have a second amendment. Someone tries to harm or rob your family you shoot them and bury them in a shallow grave.
It’s not hard.
If humans can’t get a long without someone watching their every move, then humanity is doomed anyway. People need to learn to be adults and fend for themselves.