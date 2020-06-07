This is not a drill! Minneapolis begins process of dismantling, defunding police

After the raging lunatics and criminals burned down many of their businesses and at least one housing project, Minneapolis decided to defund and dismantle the police department. This is not satire.

Great idea. They could bring in some warlords and a couple of witch doctors. The people who burned down the city, Black Lives Matter and Antifa, should do some of the patrols. Why do you need police when you have these people?

Mayor Frey said he doesn’t want to completely defund them but he looks like a pushover (watch him dance below, probably with some of the people who damaged his city). It won’t matter anyway, the city council has a veto-proof majority.

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and dismantle the city’s police department following the police killing of George Floyd. They also have a veto-proof majority of the council’s 13 members.

Councilmember Lisa Bender told CNN police funding would be shifted to other needs, and the city council would discuss how to replace the current police department.

“The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term,” Bender said.

The nine council members made the announcement at a community rally in Minneapolis.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council previously said they would take steps to dismantle the police department, including Bender, who tweeted earlier this week, “Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety.”

Jeremiah Ellison, a city councilman for Ward 5, tweeted a similar message Thursday, writing, “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response.”

The first thing police should do is pull patrols off all politicians.

Here he is folks, this is the mayor of burnt-out Minneapolis:

