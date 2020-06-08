NY Times loses its mind, forces resignation of editor who allowed a sitting senator’s article to print

The New York Times has just announced the resignation of James Bennet, the Editorial Page Editor who allowed Tom Cotton’s “Send in the Troops” op-ed into print. It triggered leftists, including over 800 staffers at the Times who signed a protest letter.

The paper is wholly and entirely corrupt. His deputy was also reassigned.

What a disgrace and the 800 staffers are hateful and a disgrace.

This is awful. 17 years ago, Howell Raines had to quit as editor of the NYT because a reporter he’d championed had made up stories and other reporters were rightly furious. Today James Bennet had to quit because his page ran an op-ed – FROM A SENATOR – that made reporters mad… https://t.co/SB99FBMp8c — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 7, 2020

SEND IN THE TROOPS

Tom Cotton’s article called for the President to “Send in the Troops” to stop the rioting, looting, and restore order. A recent poll found that 58% of Americans agree with that opinion.

As the backlash grew, Jerry Dunleavy at DC Examiner wrote, “An op-ed from a U.S. senator did not meet the editorial standards of the @nytimes, but op-eds by Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Maduro, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Taliban did.”

I haven't seen this much turmoil at @nytimes since they published a defense of pedophilia. The staff were very upset, multiple resignations, editors' notes, etc. Just kidding, apparently not a single member of the @nytimes woke mob cared.https://t.co/nh2UER2VIz — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 7, 2020

The mob already won the battle.

Now they’re just executing POWs. https://t.co/ZHuwJWUZVF — John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 7, 2020