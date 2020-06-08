NY Times loses its mind, forces resignation of editor who allowed a sitting senator’s article to print

The New York Times has just announced the resignation of James Bennet, the Editorial Page Editor who allowed Tom Cotton’s “Send in the Troops” op-ed into print. It triggered leftists, including over 800 staffers at the Times who signed a protest letter.

The paper is wholly and entirely corrupt. His deputy was also reassigned.

What a disgrace and the 800 staffers are hateful and a disgrace.

SEND IN THE TROOPS

Tom Cotton’s article called for the President to “Send in the Troops” to stop the rioting, looting, and restore order. A recent poll found that 58% of Americans agree with that opinion.

As the backlash grew, Jerry Dunleavy at DC Examiner wrote, “An op-ed from a U.S. senator did not meet the editorial standards of the @nytimes, but op-eds by Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Maduro, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Taliban did.”

