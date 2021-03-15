Dems to introduce a bill to make DC a state and the filibuster is in danger









Democrats plan to introduce a bill to make DC a state, giving Democrats two Senate seats and a lot more power. There is a hearing scheduled for next Monday on HR 51, the bill to make Washington D.C. the 51st state of the USA.

It’s likely unconstitutional. How the district is handled is specifically laid out in the Constitution. It appears to require a constitutional amendment to change it. If it were passed, the Black Lives Matter mayor would become a governor.

The Founders did not want D.C. to become a state. They intended the capital of the newly created United States to be a neutral ground for co-equal sovereign states to come together to transact the nation’s business.

It would only pass, likely unconstitutionally, if Schumer ends the filibuster requiring only 51 votes instead of 60.

THE FILIBUSTER

The only other thing standing in the way of the Democrats passing any bill they want is the vote of two Democrat senators, Kristen Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) who claimed they did not want to end the filibuster. Senator Manchin has already made it clear that he will relent.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer is putting in bills that destroy our constitution. Next week, he’s also introducing what appears to be unconstitutional gun control bills. Ending the filibuster means it will glide through and Dementia Joe will sign it.

Schumer wouldn’t put these bills out there unless he planned to end the filibuster.

Oddly, it only takes 51 votes to kill the filibuster. Democrat leadership is putting tremendous pressure on Manchin and Sinema to end it. It would mean that Democrats can do anything they want, pass anything they want, and it would change government forever.

It is a dangerous power grab and would result in Democrats holding all power of government in perpetuity.

