Two men charged with assault of Officer Brian Sicknick









Two men have been arrested and charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after responding to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and died the next day.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia were arrested Sunday and are expected to make an appearance in federal court Monday.

A federal law enforcement source confirmed the men are accused of assaulting Sicknick with some type of bear spray. They have not been charged in Sicknick’s death.

They were not charged with murder.

Officer Sicknick allegedly became in from whatever was sprayed at him during the riot. No cause of death has been made public, but his mother said he had a stroke. His death could have been from a medical incident.

The FBI was looking into the spray causing an allergic reaction that killed him. He did not die from blunt force trauma nor was he hit with a fire extinguisher. The officer died the day after the riot.

