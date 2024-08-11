Tens of Thousands Expected to Protest the DNC Convention

M DOWLING
Some of the people in Chicago are upset about the immigrants and allegedly plan to crash the DNC convention. Another group, radical communists/anti-Israel groups, are planning for a march of tens of thousands.

It’s unlikely anything will happen. Harris-Walz, two communists, will be nominated. That’s the end of the story.

If there are protests, they will be pro-Democrat and anti-Israel. Pro-Israel groups can’t get permission to protest near the convention.

Maybe Kamala will protest herself again.


