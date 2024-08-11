Tens of Thousands Expected to Protest the DNC Convention

Some of the people in Chicago are upset about the immigrants and allegedly plan to crash the DNC convention. Another group, radical communists/anti-Israel groups, are planning for a march of tens of thousands.

It’s unlikely anything will happen. Harris-Walz, two communists, will be nominated. That’s the end of the story.

If there are protests, they will be pro-Democrat and anti-Israel. Pro-Israel groups can’t get permission to protest near the convention.

Holy sht ‼️There are plans to PROTEST the entire Democratic National Convention because of how people are being treated !!!!!!! “So they protesting the whole Democratic Convention y’all!” Must Watch & Share!!! pic.twitter.com/OYMulOyqYk — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) August 11, 2024

It is our first amendment right to march within sight and sound of our political target. The route the City is offering us will provide nowhere near enough space for the tens of thousands of people who will be coming to Chicago to protest the DNC.#marchonthednc2024 pic.twitter.com/BsrzYgSPks — March on the DNC 2024 (@MarchOnDNC2024) August 5, 2024

Maybe Kamala will protest herself again.

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris smiles and claps along to a Puerto Rico protest song but stops after her aide tells her that they’re protesting her ‍♂️ This Is The Best Presidential Candidate Nominee The DNC Has… pic.twitter.com/UT18jOdW10 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 22, 2024