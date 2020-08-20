Great supercuts of Dems raging about the evil post office plot

The post office conspiracy theory continues to rage. Democrats want Americans to believe President Trump is destroying the post office so he can keep people from voting. Such an evil, ingenious plot — only it’s ridiculous.

They tried to push him out of the presidency with a Russia-Trump conspiracy theory. Then they came up with a Ukraine conspiracy theory. Donald Trump refused to leave office. To save America, Democrats decided to redo the elections process with under three months to the election. Their plan involves a massive expansion to the Post Office.

Trump won’t do it and that’s what makes this a conspiracy of some kind. These supercuts show how absurd all this is. And the naysayers have the nerve to mock QAnon followers.

It’s foolish to spend too much time on this post office conspiracy theory, but the supercuts are great.

Watch:

