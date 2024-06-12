Pelosi Flits Over to MSNBC to Untake Responsibility for J6 Security

A clip of then-Speaker Pelosi taken as she was rushed away from the Capitol on J6 was released. In the clip, she said she was responsible for the lack of security.

Nancy Pelosi can’t tell the truth and continued the gaslighting on MSNBC today. She told propagandist Nicole Wallace that Republicans talking about her taking responsibility for the J6 riot is “revisionist history,” even as we have her on video taking responsibility for the riot in the aftermath of the riot/rally and admitting she was in charge.

She’s the queen of revisionist history. The J6 riot was not an insurrection; she was in charge as Speaker and rejected the National Guard.

She falsely claimed there were Nazi flags. There was one Confederate flag. Pelosi said people were killed. The only person killed was a Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt who was murdered by a Capitol Police Officer.

Nancy Pelosi dropped everything and ran over to MSNBC to try to resurrect their lies about January 6. This is desperation. This is panic. This is delicious.pic.twitter.com/Qewuav9DIo — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 11, 2024

Liz Cheney hid exculpatory evidence while on the J6 panel. She kept saying Donald Trump didn’t issue any order for the National Guard. Cheney is playing with words. He couldn’t order the Guard, but he did okay it, which is all he could do.

And here it is, TRUMP VINDICATED, NEW RELEASED FOOTAGE of Nancy Pelosi taking responsibility for not having the National Guard at J6. And MR. Liz Cheney COVERED IT UP:

TRANSCRIBED INTERVIEW the J6 Committee hid for public view, DEPUTY DIR. SECRET SERVICE TESTIFIED,… https://t.co/pA1J4f33qu pic.twitter.com/uEtcKi9Bum — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) June 10, 2024

Related