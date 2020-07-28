Dems use Harpo’s philosophy, “Who ya gonna believe, me or your own eyes?’

During the hearings, most of the Democrats defended the rioters in Portland and elsewhere. Sometimes they tried to deflect to the Michigan protests but that was in the statehouse and had nothing to do with the federal government.

The Democrats are openly supporting a violent, criminal, terrorist group such as Antifa (Antifa openly supports fascism). Is that a winning position?

The media and the Democrats pretend the riots don’t exist and the protests are mostly peaceful.

These hearings are just intended to let congresspeople bloviate and assassinate others’ character. They should be trying to get information but they just lob grenades and lie.

They won’t let Barr speak. Brit Hume tweeted: House Judiciary Democrats will doubtless win plaudits from their hardcore supporters for their refusal to permit Barr to answer their criticisms in today’s hearings. But fairminded viewers seem unlikely to approve of such behavior.

The violence is in blue cities exclusively. The officials are ultra-liberal nutjobs.

Attorney General Barr basically said it’s the first time a political party has defended riots:

MUST SEE: Attorney General Barr calls out the Democrats for their FAILURE to condemn mob violence. “Why can’t we just say violence against federal courts has to stop?” pic.twitter.com/kzDPd5R1Jg — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 28, 2020

Biden is also defending the rioters, pretending they are peaceful protesters:

Far-left fascists have turned Portland into a violent hellscape. Joe Biden is siding with the mob, defending them as “peaceful protesters.” Do they look “peaceful” to you? pic.twitter.com/ssEawCpFL9 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2020

The media is lying, claiming the protests are peaceful:

This is America under Joe Biden and the radical, liberal, Democrat MOB. THESE ARE NOT PEACEFUL PROTESTS no matter what the media wants you to believe. pic.twitter.com/Czi1olB1Ob — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) July 28, 2020

Even the PBS News Hour is totally corrupt:

PBS News Hour: “Portland police and feds are ‘responding to largely peaceful protests with violence’” pic.twitter.com/5AclU8yp5I — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

Here are your peaceful protesters:

Another recording of the moment the bomb from rioters exploded at the Portland federal courthouse, sparking a fire on the door. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/xRTSvIhXKR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

This is what the far-left transportation commissioner is doing about the fence erected by the feds to protect the courthouse:

City councilwoman @ChloeEudalyPDX, who is the transportation commissioner of @PBOTinfo, uses her role to fine the federal government $500 every 15 minutes because of the barrier protecting the federal courthouse. She says the bill is $192k “and counting.” pic.twitter.com/ZccDhtLOq5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

In conclusion, the Democrats are insane and the Barr hearing today is a clown show.