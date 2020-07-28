Day 2 of White Coat Summit banned, their website was taken down

Frontline doctors from across the U.S. held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington D.C. to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus. They have been completely silenced.

Day two of their summit is in front of the U.S. Supreme Court today. The Livestream video of the summit on their website was taken down by Google or their provider.

The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.

Google or the website hosting service took down their website. This is the message you get if you click the site:

PATIENTS, COME FORWARD

Dr. Stella Immanuel, who has been banned by all social media platforms, is imploring the patients who have been cured by hydroxychloroquine to come forward, make a video. She is also being mocked for her unusual religious beliefs but they don’t seem to affect her medical statements or facts.

“We are being attacked, ridiculed, and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP,” Dr. Immanuel said.

Watch:

WE NEED YOUR HELP. We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP. If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag.#HCQWorks pic.twitter.com/KRjtiPeeH9 — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

Big Tech is censoring Experts and suppressing the CURE. I will not be silenced. #HCQWorks pic.twitter.com/fenaM9FDHV — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

Any doctor or medical professional who disagrees with the CDC or WHO is de-platformed. Very disturbing developments. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 28, 2020

Donald Trump Jr is posting her video on Parler.