Unemployment falls to 10.2%, US adds 1.8 million jobs

The U.S. unemployment rate went down to 10.2% in July even with a new wave of virus cases and blue jurisdictions overreacting.
The Labor Department said in its Friday report that employers added 1.8 million jobs in July. In June, it was 4.8 million jobs, which was the highest recorded.
If Democrats have their way, we will face high numbers of bankruptcies.
Democrats are keeping everything shut down and blaming Trump and the does too. How does that work?
We haven’t cratered yet.
I seriously doubt many would consider this as “adding” jobs. Even worse, calling it record job growth. When jobs are cancelled “by” the Government it is disingenuous to claim record job growth. It would be more accurate to say “recovered” jobs. Those who are still unemployed, because of Government action, take little comfort in “records”. Any reasonable person would acknowledge there wouldn’t be this job growth if it weren’t for the Government itself. The characterization may result in hostility by those who are still left without jobs, especially with a lack of unemployment benefits.