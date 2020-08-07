Unemployment falls to 10.2%, US adds 1.8 million jobs

The U.S. unemployment rate went down to 10.2% in July even with a new wave of virus cases and blue jurisdictions overreacting.

The Labor Department said in its Friday report that employers added 1.8 million jobs in July. In June, it was 4.8 million jobs, which was the highest recorded.

If Democrats have their way, we will face high numbers of bankruptcies.

Democrats are keeping everything shut down and blaming Trump and the does too. How does that work?

We haven’t cratered yet.