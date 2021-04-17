‘This is a very damaging expose’ by Project Veritas









We can still get true news from Australia. In this report, the host calls the Project Veritas exposé of CNN “very damaging.” The guest said that US media is mostly narrative-forming media and nudges people to the conclusion they want. It doesn’t care about the truth.

He’s right. Our media tells us what to think, how to think, and what to care about. They blame white people as racists to support the narrative.

The guest added that they all “seem to cover for each other.”

Australia seems to have the same problem.

Watch:

