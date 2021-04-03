Dems wig out over President Trump’s latest message









Former President Trump sent out his Easter message and it has the Left upset.

He wrote:

Why is it that every time the 2020 ELECTION FRAUD is discussed, the Fake News Media consistently states that such charges are baseless, unfounded, unwarranted, etc.? Sadly, there was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and many very angry people understand that. With each passing day, and unfortunately for the Radical Left CRAZIES, more and more facts are coming out.

Other than that, Happy Easter!

THE LEFT IS MAD

The Leftists, who so obviously love Easter and Christians suddenly, have trouble with the last line.

Loving the message from Trump on the holiest of days in the Christian calendar

“OTHER THAN THAT, HAPPY EASTER” pic.twitter.com/Hj9rzQyk4F — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 3, 2021

Trump’s Happy Easter message was anything but happy, and had nothing to do with Easter. He still hasn’t come to grips with losing in a landslide to Biden, and probably never will. Grievance is his middle name. — Chris Rilling🌊🌊🌊🌊🌍 (@tokitaeII) April 3, 2021

Psycho ex-President puts out another bizarre, nonsensical statement still ranting about election fraud. Then ends it with “Other than that, Happy Easter!” pic.twitter.com/x80f1Oz6vz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 3, 2021

The Democrat commies never did understand Donald J. Trump. How long before we can’t say Happy Easter. It will eventually be wrongthink.

As for voter fraud. The mail-in balloting was wide open for fraud and the ballot harvesting always involves sketchy collections. There wasn’t any chain of custody on the endless Zuckerberg boxes and the signature matching was mostly abandoned. Ballots were sent to everyone in swing states for the most part without regard for eligibility.

Then we have all the anomalies like senile Biden winning 81 million people over when he couldn’t attract 20 to a rally. Donald Trump won 6 million more votes than the last time and couldn’t come close.

When people simply wanted to check for integrity, the Left went wild and banned all mention of fraud.

That’s not suspicious at all, is it?

So, yeah, Happy Easter despite the country going to Third World Hell. We will pray hard tomorrow for divine intervention since Democrats are determined to destroy the nation.

Related