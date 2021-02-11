Swalwell used a falsified tweet at trial to claim rioters were bringing the cavalry









Eric Swalwell, who carried on a years-long affair with a Chinese spy, read a tweet during his dramatic presentation at the impeachment trial that read, “We will be bringing the Calvary,” which he read as “cavalry.” He was using it to highlight the militant violence of an insurrection.

The only problem is the author of the tweet said the word was “Calvary.” Calvary is where the Lord was crucified. Cavalry is a group of fighting men. The tweeter was referring to a prayer vigil.

The author of the tweet, Jennifer Lee Lawrence is a Christian conservative activist and former Breitbart writer. She said her tweet on January 3 carefully chose the religious word “Calvary” — which means a public display of Christ’s crucifixion — as a reference to a prayer vigil they were hosting in Washington. Swalwell distorted it to convey she was organizing a military cavalry, which is spelled differently and means a military brigade on horses.

“That’s exactly what I meant,” Lawrence told John Solomon’s Just the News. “I did not mean we were bringing the cavalry. I wasn’t going to hop on horseback and come riding into D.C. with my horses and my cavalry. … And you know what we did on January 5? We held a prayer event at Freedom Plaza, and we prayed, and we brought Jesus Christ back into Washington, D.C.”

Lawrence said neither Swalwell nor any other House impeachment managers reached out to her to check what her tweet meant.

THE BLUE CHECKMARK WAS FALSIFIED

Ms. Lawrence also said she believes the California Democrat and House impeachment manager falsified her tweet, adding a blue checkmark to the version he introduced at the trial suggesting she was a verified Twitter user with more clout when in fact her Twitter account never had a blue check and has never been verified.

“I noticed when they put my tweet on the screen that all of a sudden my tweet had a blue checkmark next to it,” she said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast. “… This way, if he entered that into congressional testimony, it’s a verified account, and it has, it could be applicable in law. Secondly, he wanted to show that my Twitter account had more gravitas than it actually did. He wanted to show that the president was trying to use me to bring in the cavalry.”

