Denmark director topples over as she announces cancelation of AstraZeneca









This is real. As the Director of Denmark’s Medicines Agency, Tanja Erichsen, announced the discontinuation of AstraZeneca, she just toppled over.

Three men rushed to her aid, including one who tried to raise her legs up. The others are seen moving Erichsen to her side.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution but she recovered.

The country became the first in Europe to fully shelve the AstraZeneca vaccine in light of recent links to blood clots.

Two cases of blood clots have been reported in Denmark — including one, involving a 60-year-old woman, which was fatal.

Anyone notice how Pfizer’s and Moderna’s competition is being eliminated. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is on the hit list. J&J have a more traditional vaccine and give it in only one shot.

Denmark 🇩🇰 – When announcing the discontinuation of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the director Tanja Erichsen of the Medicines Agency simply topples over. H/T to Aurax (T) pic.twitter.com/GvITbzLUN3 — 6r4$$h0qq€R (@maybe60794885) April 14, 2021

Related