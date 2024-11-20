Denmark Nabs a Chinese Ship

By
M DOWLING
-
0
24

One of our NATO members, Denmark, chased a ship that they suspect deliberately dropped anchor, breaking two communications cables. It is the CN ship Yi Peng 3, a Chinese-flagged ship. The ship slowed to a crawl and then maneuvered 400 meters into Denmark territory. The ship is detained, awaiting other nations affected.

Denmark did a great job, but it’s a dangerous situation.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments