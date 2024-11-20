Denmark Nabs a Chinese Ship

One of our NATO members, Denmark, chased a ship that they suspect deliberately dropped anchor, breaking two communications cables. It is the CN ship Yi Peng 3, a Chinese-flagged ship. The ship slowed to a crawl and then maneuvered 400 meters into Denmark territory. The ship is detained, awaiting other nations affected.
Denmark did a great job, but it’s a dangerous situation.
Danes nabbed the cable sabotage suspect ship. pic.twitter.com/LLkE1m3ERC
— auonsson (@auonsson) November 20, 2024
BREAKING:
The Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3 has been chased, intercepted, and boarded by Danish Navy vessel Y311 Søløven after the Chinese vessel destroyed 2 undersea telecom cables linking Finland-Germany and Sweden-Lithuania.
The vessel sailed from Russia & the captain is Russian pic.twitter.com/gRJ3rxobBC
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 20, 2024
