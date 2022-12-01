Denver City Rejects SCOTUS Ruling, Passes Unconstitutional Gun Laws

City council members in the northern Denver suburb of Broomfield are moving forward with local ordinances that reject the Supreme Court decision. They are unconstitutional. For the Left, the Supreme Court, our third branch of government, is irrelevant.

The ordinances won’t save lives and are aimed directly at legal gun owners and FFLs. The one group they don’t target is actual criminals.

The firearms ordinances:

Ban the sale and possession of rapid-fire trigger activators.

Increase the age to purchase a rifle or shotgun to 21.

Regulate the possession of “ghost guns” or non-serialized firearms.

Require a 10-day waiting period prior to the sale of firearms and proof of education or training before buying a gun. A training class must include topics such as mental health resources, state and local laws, and safe handling techniques.

Prohibit the open carry of firearms in public places.

Prohibit concealed carry of firearms in buildings owned or leased by the City and County of Broomfield.

Firearm dealers must post signs and provide an educational notification when a sale occurs.

They temporarily held off on banning assault weapons, although they reject sem-automatics too. They’re waiting for a court case decision. The city of Boulder, the Town of Superior, the City of Louisville, and Boulder County passed ordinances this summer banning so-called assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. RMGO filed a lawsuit on 2nd Amendment grounds. All four communities are not enforcing these laws because of the open case.

Many residents do not reject the SCOTUS ruling and said the ordinances don’t have teeth or violate the constitution.

Since 2013 Colorado lawmakers have imposed a magazine ban, “red flag” law, and universal background checks while repealing the state’s firearm preemption law and allowing localities to establish their own, more restrictive ordinances. The result? Violent crime has only gotten worse.

In 2020, the violent crime rate in Colorado was 423.2 offenses per 100,000 residents. The last time the local violent crime rate was higher than that was in 1995, when Colorado’s violent crime rate was 440.2 offenses per 100,000. It should be noted that in 1995, violent crime rate on a national scale was much higher than in Colorado – 684.5 offenses per 100,000 residents. In 2020, when Colorado crime rates were as high as they’d been in 25 years, the national rate was significant lower than it was decades ago, below Colorado and at 398.5 offenses per 100,000 residents.

They won’t focus on the criminals or the reasons the crime is high, which are plain to see. The Left insists on focusing on the weapon of choice while aiming at legal gun owners. They also reject our third brand of government. Nothing is ever settled with the Left. The illogic is mind-boggling.

