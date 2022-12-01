WI Official Fired for Alleged Election Fraud — 83% Fewer Military Votes

Kimberly Zapata, the deputy director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, has just been fired. She might have committed election fraud and faces charges. She obtained fake military ballots and sent them to Assembly Elections Committee chairwoman Janel Brandtjen.

On Tuesday, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said this year’s military voting numbers show something untoward happened between the two elections. Military ballots dropped by over 83%.

“We have learned that the number of active military members voting in the 2022 election dropped by over 83% since the 2020 election!” Brandtjen said.

She received three fake military ballots ahead of Election Day. Those ballots, it turned out, came from a Milwaukee election manager.

“When Milwaukee deputy election clerk Kim Zapata created three military members out of thin air and sent requests for legitimate ballots to my home address, the vulnerability of the military ballot process was exposed,” Brandtken added.

Military voters in Wisconsin don’t have to register. They never have to show voter ID to get an absentee ballot in the state.

THE DROP OF 83%+

Brandtjen said there were nearly 10,000 military votes in the 2020 election and not even 2,000 in the 2022 election. A potential 8,000 disenfranchisement.

“The 2022 active military voters dropped to 1,573 after a 2020 high number of 9,876, 4,966 in 2018 and 6,736 in 2016,” she said. Referencing the Wisconsin Election Commission, Brandtjen continued: “The substantial drop should have been noticed by WEC, and inquiries should have been made. Once again, WEC failed to do their job.”

Wisconsin law requires local election managers to track military voters on a list. And Brandtjen said many clerks did not do that.

