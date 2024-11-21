Satan Was Busy So Mike Rogers Came Up as a Possible FBI Chief

Rumor has it that if Mike Rogers is chosen to lead the FBI, we will end up with something as bad as or worse than Christopher Wray. He was an avid supporter of Jim Comey over Donald Trump and was willing to work with Democrats to keep Kevin McCarthy in the Speakership.

Assassinating Edward Snowden isn’t funny, but it is to him:

No warrant Rogers:

Satan was busy:


