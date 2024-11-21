Satan Was Busy So Mike Rogers Came Up as a Possible FBI Chief

Rumor has it that if Mike Rogers is chosen to lead the FBI, we will end up with something as bad as or worse than Christopher Wray. He was an avid supporter of Jim Comey over Donald Trump and was willing to work with Democrats to keep Kevin McCarthy in the Speakership.

Assassinating Edward Snowden isn’t funny, but it is to him:

There’s literally no worse appointment possible than choosing Mike Rogers for FBI Director, or for any government position. He’s the single most devoted loyalist to the US Security State and all of its multi-faceted abuses. It doesn’t get worse than Mike Rogers. https://t.co/HNU6GZx8p2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 20, 2024

No warrant Rogers:

Here is Mike Rogers declaring his full support for FISA wiretapping He also says he wishes the Intel Community didn’t need a warrant People want him as FBI Director Be a shame if this went viralpic.twitter.com/DAfVcDMQR9 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2024

Satan was busy:

I’m sorry was Satan himself too busy to run the FBI is that why they’re considering Rogers https://t.co/8O2OO9guNj pic.twitter.com/BBu1MWgTKU — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 21, 2024

