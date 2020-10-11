There was a big Vegas rally for Trump, look who invades

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Black Lives Matter invaded a Trump rally in Vegas and jumped a Trump supporter. They weren’t there to protest. The BLM communists were there to attack Trump supporters, period.

Can’t we start telling the truth? Do we have to pretend the BLM are legit?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.