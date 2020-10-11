There was a big Vegas rally for Trump, look who invades

Black Lives Matter invaded a Trump rally in Vegas and jumped a Trump supporter. They weren’t there to protest. The BLM communists were there to attack Trump supporters, period.

Can’t we start telling the truth? Do we have to pretend the BLM are legit?

Another angle of the incident in Las Vegas last night where a Trump supporter is jumped by a group of BLM “counter-protesters” (Can we drop that phrase? They’re not protesting anything. They’re there to fight and harm). https://t.co/GkuUymUMT8 pic.twitter.com/Yz7WSvDR9W — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 11, 2020

This was the Trump parade in Las Vegas last night. Keep Nevada Open group. Arcelia Medrano FB https://t.co/nJzEhdXAdh pic.twitter.com/V8tYK5qw5R — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 11, 2020