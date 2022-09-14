Biden Signed an Order to Turn the US Into a Globalist Bioeconomy, Under the Radar

Joe Biden signed a new executive order yesterday, Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy. The order directs every government agency to prepare for the implementation of the bioeconomy. With the flick of a pen, Biden turned the US into a bioeconomy, which is not a good thing.

It also means he plans to spend a lot of money on it. If the past is prologue, Democrats won’t care about inflation.

How can he do something this massive with an executive order? Where is Congress on this?

The bioeconomy movement is a global movement based on climate change extremism, diversity, inclusiveness, equity, and redistribution, and it’s led by elites. It uses the World Economic Forum as a platform. Biden is basically making us part of the worldwide alliance.

GENETIC ENGINEERS

One alarming excerpt from the executive order: “We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers…including through computing tools and artificial intelligence…“

In other words, they hope to enhance humans with genetic engineering. It has a name – transhumanism.

To accelerate the transformation towards a climate- and nature-positive economy, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has established The Circular Bioeconomy Alliance. According to the website, the circular Bioeconomy Alliance aims to accelerate the transition to a circular bioeconomy that is climate neutral, inclusive, and prospers in harmony with nature.

The bioeconomy calls for Turning the tide requires deep transformations of socio-economic systems, as highlighted by the World Economic Forum’s New Nature Economy Report II on “The Future of Nature and Business.”

The Alliance activities are guided by a 10-point Action Plan, co-created by a multi-stakeholder coalition to place nature back at the center of our economy.

The third point of the 10-point action plan is to generate an equitable distribution of prosperity. In other words, they’re planning to redistribute the world’s resources, mainly those of the US. The 4th point is to manage the land, which doesn’t look good for private ownership and farming.

The Ten Points

Focus on sustainable wellbeing Invest in nature and biodiversity Generate an equitable distribution of prosperity Rethink land, food, and health systems holistically Transform industrial sectors Reimagine cities through ecological lenses Create an enabling regulatory framework Deliver mission-oriented innovation to the investment and political agendas Enable access to finance and enhance the risk-taking capacity Intensify and broaden research and education

