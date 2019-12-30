Deranged man smashes officer, wrestles him, gets freed the next day, no bail (Video)

The deranged man who sucker-punched and wrestled a police officer on the ground was released without bail in de Blasio’s New York. The police union is furious.

Why aren’t the community members furious? Can’t they look into the near future and see how this is going to turn out if cops are reduced to ineffective targets for lunatics?

The video shows Steven Haynes, 40, socking the uniformed officer across the face outside a Bank of America in Downtown Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, officials said, Police Union reported.

Haynes, who police said had been sitting on the sidewalk drinking and blocking pedestrians, briefly brawls with the officer before wrestling him to the pavement in a swift attack that sends a nearby trash can flying into the street, body camera footage obtained by The Post shows.

The cop’s partner was a woman who kept saying, “stop it.”

“Get off of him, get off of him!” the officer says as she hovers over the suspect, grabbing the man’s back and brandishing a baton. “All right, sir. Stop, stop, stop, stop!”

Mister, come on,” the cop pleads, thumping Haynes on the back with the baton. She really didn’t thump him very hard.

She at least called for backup, but, other than that, she was useless. Several other officers came and took Haynes into custody.

Why didn’t she smack him with the baton? She’s probably afraid she will get in trouble with the community bullies who oversee the police or maybe even the communist mayor de Blasio himself.

The Brooklyn criminal was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct, and alcoholic beverage violation, authorities said. Then he was out without bail the next day.

This must be one of de Blasio’s “non-violent” crimes. De Blasio is a moron.

Haynes is a career criminal with a record of 24 arrests, mostly for theft of services. He appears to be accelerating. That’s a natural outgrowth of not enforcing the law for lesser crimes.

Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch slammed city politicians in a statement to the Post responding to the footage.

“When will our elected leaders admit that the streets are out of control? The perps know they can sucker punch a cop and escape with no consequences,” he said. “And cops know that City Hall will not back them up. The situation is getting more dangerous by the day.”

God help us here in New York. The people who run the city are fools and the residents don’t bother to vote. When they do vote, they choose leftists. He probably got his gift card to get him to return to court, but we don’t know.

Another ATTACK on NYPD Cops!Was this officer working alone? Who was saying “Mr. Get off of him”? All street cops BE CAREFUL, the city is falling and YOU are the first target. pic.twitter.com/PfISCPFn9l — SBA (@SBANYPD) December 28, 2019