Trump at 50% in new poll, beating all Dems, tied with Obama for most admired

Democrats will be on suicide watch after they see the Zogby Poll. The President hit 50% approval in the poll.

In the latest Zogby Analytics survey shared with Secrets, Trump is above water on his approvals, 50% positive to 48% negative, a key level his political team has been pushing to get him to.

Not only that, but he is also building support with independents, Hispanics, and women, according to pollster Jonathan Zogby.

Women and Hispanics??? Nancy Pelosi will be on suicide watch.

POLLING AT 50%

At the same time that Zogby had the President at 50%, Rasmussen Reports had the President at 51%. In the Zogby analysis, he also beats all the Democrat candidates.

“Trump is doing well and winning back support with important swing voters: Independents (42% at least somewhat approve/52% at least somewhat disapprove), Hispanics (45% at least somewhat approve/55% at least somewhat disapprove) and women (44% at least somewhat approve/53% at least somewhat disapprove),” he said in the survey analysis, The Washington Examiner reports.

HE BEATS THE DEM CANDIDATES

He beats every Democrat candidate — more Democrats will jump off the roof.

National Genral Election: Trump 46% (+1)

Biden 45% Trump 44% (+1)

Bloomberg 43% Trump 47% (+2)

Sanders 45% Trump 47% (+4)

Warren 43% Trump 45% (+4)

Buttigieg 41% Zogby Analytics Pollhttps://t.co/fUWgUdrEMQ — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 30, 2019

MOST ADMIRED

And if that poll isn’t upsetting enough for Democrats, the Gallup Poll has President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama tied for most admired man.

Zogby hates Trump but the leftists say he’s a terrible pollster. Just the same, we think something’s going on here in the President’s favor.

The President did drop today to 46% with Rasmussen but these are daily rolling averages that normally fluctuate in this way. There has also been a full-court press in the media and by the Democrats over impeachment this past week.

Meanwhile, there’s movement in communist Bernie Sanders’ favor as he leads other candidates in fundraising.