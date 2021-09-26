Deranged Secretary Mayorkas explains morality to Peter Alexander

















Where do you start with this one?

In the clip below, he pretends he sent some back to Haiti out of a public health need, but he hardly sent any back. Most were released.

Secretly taking 1401 Haitians back to Haiti when they thought they were on planes to US cities isn’t exactly normal. If they were given the choice, they probably would have preferred to go back to Chile. But it was part of this administration’s moral equation.

DHS is releasing COVID-positive and unvaxxed Haitians onto US streets when US citizens must be vaccinated. That’s moral?

Watch:

Mayorkas said a lot of condescending and extremely arrogant things in this briefing (to along with the general tone of his voice), but this one to question from the left via NBC’s Peter Alexander might be at the top. pic.twitter.com/lUjbuJqQNU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 24, 2021

