Donald Trump in Georgia! “We’re going to take back our country from these lunatics”

Former President Trump was in Perry, Georgia with a big crowd today. He left 13 chairs empty for our murdered service members in Kabul. He called the border crisis an invasion, which it is. He also talked about Ashli Babbitt. “There was no reason to kill Ashli Babbitt,” he said.

Trump talked about the J6 prisoners being mistreated and added that all must be treated equally. He also said we’d take back the country “from these lunatics.”

Watch full live speech:


