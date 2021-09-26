Donald Trump in Georgia! “We’re going to take back our country from these lunatics”

















Former President Trump was in Perry, Georgia with a big crowd today. He left 13 chairs empty for our murdered service members in Kabul. He called the border crisis an invasion, which it is. He also talked about Ashli Babbitt. “There was no reason to kill Ashli Babbitt,” he said.

Trump talked about the J6 prisoners being mistreated and added that all must be treated equally. He also said we’d take back the country “from these lunatics.”

President Trump Talking About Ashli Babbitt & The January 6th Political Prisoners At Rally In Georgia pic.twitter.com/aHNsFkPsgd — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 26, 2021

President Trump At Rally In Georgia On The Border Crisis: “This is an invasion!” Crowd Chants: “Build That Wall!” pic.twitter.com/oiMOQBc9uu — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 25, 2021

President Trump Pays Tribute To The 13 Soldiers We Lost In Afghanistan “In their memory tonight we have 13 empty seats of honor right here in the front row. Our hearts go out to the families of every service member that we have lost.” pic.twitter.com/TyjIGvAQ5X — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 26, 2021

Former President Donald Trump states "we're going to take back our country from these lunatics" at a "Save America" rally in Georgia on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/x34WjJ9Zi3 — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 25, 2021

Donald Trump says America "is going to be Venezuela very soon if they keep going the way they're going" at a rally in Georgia on Saturday. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/OUJJqrJ4Np — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 26, 2021

Watch full live speech:

Related















