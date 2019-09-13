Joe Biden Is Running as Barack Obama

Joe Biden appears to be running as Barack Obama. In advance of his debate this evening, Biden posted a tweet praising Obama as a “great president.”

Barack Obama was a great president. We don’t say that enough. pic.twitter.com/FLiYpg8jLR — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 12, 2019

It was only last week when Joe Biden forgot Obama was the last president.

Barack Obama’s former Vice President, Joe Biden, forgets that Barack Obama was the last President of the United States… Unreal. ⤵️pic.twitter.com/OOquq0q0Ga — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 6, 2019

As an aside, Joe Biden keeps saying he didn’t approve the Iraq War even though he signed on. He wants us to believe he thought he only agreed to get the U.N. involved.

As it happens, Biden tried to bribe Russian President Vladimir Putin before the 2003 invasion of Iraq to enter the war with the U.S. in exchange for oil profits.

Biden told of his attempt at “creative diplomacy” during a July 2004 event at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

The presidential candidate criticized George W. Bush for not uniting countries around a common cause.