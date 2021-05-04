Derek Chauvin files for a new trial in George Floyd’s death









Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed a motion for a new trial in the death of George Floyd. He argues that his constitutional right to a fair trial was violated multiple times throughout the proceedings.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson took issue with the judge’s refusal to grant a change of venue and for declining to sequester jurors during the trial.

He also accused prosecutors of “pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct” and alleged that jurors convicted Chauvin on charges that the evidence did not sufficiently support.

“The court abused its discretion when it submitted instructions to the jury that failed to accurately reflect the law with respect to second-degree murder and authorized use of force,” the filing reads.

Nelson also asked for the guilty verdict on those charges to be tossed.

