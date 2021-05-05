Chauvin’s defense filed for a new trial largely over Juror 52









Derek Chauvin’s defense team filed yesterday for a new trial on a number of grounds including, and mostly due to juror misconduct.

On Monday, Juror 52 went viral in a photo taken in August wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt that read “Get your knee off our necks” and “BLM.” The juror, Brandon Mitchell admitted he attended a pre-trial march last year, wearing that shirt.

The Post Millennial reported that Juror #52 told the court that he had no prior knowledge of the George Floyd civil case.

On the jury questionnaire, Mr. Mitchell said he answered “no” when asked whether he had “participated in protests about police use of force or police brutality.”

He did admit to attending a rally in August but mischaracterized what was clearly a George Floyd march.

Along with that admission, the juror told the public during interviews that he sought social change through the jury process. Never did he mention whether he was concerned with Chauvin’s guilt or not.

He noted in his first interview that instead of 10 hours of deliberation on the verdict – which he said in another interview was a three-and-a-half-hour deliberation – it should have been only 20 minutes.

THE MOTION

In a four-page motion, defense attorney Eric Nelson argued that the court “abused its discretion” by refusing to move the trial out of Minneapolis or sequester the jury, despite enormous publicity both before and after the high-profile trial last month in the death of George Floyd.

Mr. Nelson also requested a “Schwartz hearing” to impeach the verdict on jury-related grounds, including juror misconduct, which could focus on whether juror Brandon Mitchell tainted the jury by failing to disclose his participation in an Aug. 28 rally in Washington.

Juror 52 is the impetus for this motion and it’s a strong one, especially when one considers the failure to sequester.

It would seem that the judge must approve the motion, but this judge has not shown himself to be particularly courageous.

Lawyer Ben Crump, who represents the Floyd family and announced a huge settlement for the Floyd family just as the trial began, had the expected reaction. He tweeted: “No. No. No. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty.”

The rioters waiting to let loose outside the courtroom admitted upon hearing the conviction of all charges that they were disappointed they didn’t have the impetus to loot and destroy.

Despite the $27 million settlement with the Floyd family, riots, and other high-profile events like the shooting of Daunte Wright, and the threats and demands of Maxine Waters, a congresswoman, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill’s refusal to sequester the jury seems strange.