Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years

Derek Chauvin was denied a new trial earlier today and was just sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for an unproven murder of George Floyd.

It was manslaughter – at worst. There is no evidence Mr. Floyd suffocated. His oxygen levels (pulse ox of 98) were normal and there was no bruising on his neck.

The prosecutors asked for 30 years which is a life sentence.

Chauvin offered condolences to the Floyd family.

“I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and I hope things will give you some peace of mind.


  2. You re right on the lack of evidence, but a person with a heart condition dying with a drug overdose is not manslaughter. The cop is innocent of any crime.

  3. Considering what was learned of the jury the case should have been thrown out, maybe on appeal. The most disgusting part of the trial was some CGI shown to the jury of the encounter. It was a distortion of the facts. Those images made it appear Chauvin was leaning “forward”. The actual video showed just the opposite. He was leaning backwards which is evident he wasn’t putting near the pressure as assumed. A person simply cannot exert much pressure when leaning backwards. This wasn’t obvious in the first video that went viral since it was from the front. I watched very very little of the trial so I’m unsure if the Defense picked up on that.

