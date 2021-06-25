Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years



















Derek Chauvin was denied a new trial earlier today and was just sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for an unproven murder of George Floyd.

It was manslaughter – at worst. There is no evidence Mr. Floyd suffocated. His oxygen levels (pulse ox of 98) were normal and there was no bruising on his neck.

The prosecutors asked for 30 years which is a life sentence.

Chauvin offered condolences to the Floyd family.

“I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and I hope things will give you some peace of mind.

Chauvin speaks during his sentencing hearing. He gives his condolences to the Floyd family. Seems like he has some kind of legal plan (?) from his words. pic.twitter.com/gKzYB1ToyO — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) June 25, 2021

Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother, reads tearful victim statement at Chauvin sentencing: "What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother's neck? When you knew that he posed no threat anymore…why didn't you at least get up?" https://t.co/IuuRKnTv3s pic.twitter.com/veetWndojT — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2021

Related

















