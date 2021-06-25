Segregationist Biden goes full racist again



















President BidenBama doesn’t seem to know there are 47 million American citizens who call themselves Latinos. He referred to them as LatinX, a term only the most arrogant leftists use to be cool or something.

There is NOTHING inclusive about the word, LatinX. No one uses it.

Why is he stereotyping all Latinos as illegal immigrants anyway? Millions came legally and many don’t like illegal immigration either.

Biden claimed Thursday that “Latinx” people are less likely to get COVID-19 shots because “they’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported.”

Segregationist Biden is still racist.

Recently, the 78-year-old mentally impaired co-president (with Obama we believe) also claimed erroneously in North Carolina the Tuskegee Airmen — the heroic African American pilots of World War II — with the victims of the infamous decades-long Tuskegee syphilis study.

“There’s a reason why it’s been harder to get African-Americans, initially, to get vaccinated,” Biden said at the Raleigh event, part of a “month of action” to boost vaccination rates before July 4.

“Because they’re used to being experimented on – the Tuskegee Airmen and others. People have memories. People have long memories,” he said.

“It’s awful hard, as well, to get Latinx vaccinated as well. Why? They’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported,” he claimed.

