Dershowitz compares Rudy’s case and Castro’s Cuba (videos of Giuliani, Dershowitz)









Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Howard Dershowitz spoke with John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM on Sunday. Dershowitz will represent former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and is “very upset” about what’s happening to the former New York City mayor.

Rudy served as the personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.

“In banana republics, in Castro’s Cuba, in many parts of the world, when a candidate loses for president, they go after the candidate, they go after his lawyers, they go after his friends,” Dershowitz said. “That didn’t happen in America. That’s happening in America now. They’re going after Rudy Giuliani…Who knows who’s going to be next?”

Dershowitz stressed that “You don’t use search warrants when people have privileged information on their cell phones and in their computers. You use a subpoena. The difference between a subpoena and a search warrant is like night and day.”

He said much the same thing last night on Laura Ingraham’s Fox TV show. This is not the America he grew up in, nor mine.

OUT TO GET TRUMP?

There is little question that the Democrats hope to get to Donald Trump and that is likely where they are going with this. In the least, they want to make everyone fearful of supporting DJT or his agenda.

The alleged FARA violation with which they are considering charging Rudy is usually treated as a civil violation.

Charlie Kirk asks the question on Twitter, “If the FBI tapped into Rudy Giuliani’s iCloud messages in 2019, we should all be asking how is that legal? I thought Apple had insanely strict privacy standards? Remember the San Bernardino shooter whose phone they refused to unlock?”

RUDY GIULIANI DISCUSSES IT WITH HANNITY

