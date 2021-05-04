Rep Kevin McCarthy Rooms with Closet Dem Frank Luntz

Democrat sleeper agent Frank Luntz, a Google lobbyist, rooms with Rep. Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy rents a room in Luntz’s house.
They’re roomies.
Frank Luntz lobbies on behalf of some of the world’s most left-wing corporations like Google and Nike. And he has an outsized influence on the Republican Party, Tucker reports.
Tucker said the apartments in Luntz’s DC building go for $5,000 a month, so the question is, how much money is McCarthy giving Luntz for rent?
If he doesn’t pay fair market, he’s violating Congress’s rules.
Maybe McCarthy doesn’t share our values?