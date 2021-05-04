Rep Kevin McCarthy Rooms with Closet Dem Frank Luntz

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Democrat sleeper agent Frank Luntz, a Google lobbyist, rooms with Rep. Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy rents a room in Luntz’s house.

They’re roomies.

Frank Luntz lobbies on behalf of some of the world’s most left-wing corporations like Google and Nike. And he has an outsized influence on the Republican Party, Tucker reports.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply