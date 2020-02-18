Dershowitz has proof Obama ordered FBI probe at request of Soros

Alan Dershowitz revealed in a Breitbart interview on Sunday that he has proof that former Democrat President Barack Obama ordered the FBI to investigate someone at the request of far-left billionaire George Soros.

This comment comes after the President tweeted about the DOJ sentencing recommendation of Roger Stone. Attorney General Bill Barr asked the President to stop tweeting since it was making his job “impossible.”

THE STORY

During the interview, Dershowitz said he has the 302 [interview notest] proving it.

“There was a lot of White House control of the Justice Department during the Kennedy administration, and I don’t think we saw very many liberal professors arguing against that,” Dershowitz told Breitbart News. “I have some information as well about the Obama administration – which will be disclosed in a lawsuit at some point, but I’m not prepared to disclose it now – about how President Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros, who was a close ally of his.”

“We’ve seen this kind of White House influence on the Justice Department virtually in every Justice Department,” Dershowitz continued. “The difference this president is much more overt about it, he tweets about it. President Obama whispered to the Justice Department about it.”

“You said that George Soros asked Barack Obama to have his Justice Department investigate somebody?” Breitbart News asked.

“That’s going to come out in a lawsuit in the near future, yeah,” Dershowitz responded. “I have in my possession the actual 302 form which documents this issue, and it will at the right time come out, but I’m not free to disclose it now because it’s a case that’s not yet been filed.”

LISTEN: