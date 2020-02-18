Bloomberg says ‘black and Latino males’…’don’t know how to behave in the workplace’

The new great old, white hope for Democrats, Michael Bloomberg said in 2011 that many “black and Latino males” don’t “know how to behave in the workplace.”

While promoting a $127 million, three-year initiative to help minorities in the workplace in 2011, then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg declared that there’s “this enormous cohort of black and Latino males” who “don’t know how to behave in the workplace” and “don’t have any prospects.”

Speaking to PBS in the 2011 interview, Bloomberg noted that he had donated $30 million from his foundation to Open Society Foundations, the network established by hard-left billionaire financier George Soros, toward the new plan to enhance employment among minorities.

Taxpayers and Soros himself contributed to the jobs initiative, which set up job recruitment centers in public housing projects, placed probation centers in “high-risk” areas, and linked black and Latino success in schools to Department of Education “progress reports.”

When Bloomberg celebrated his 48th birthday in 1990, one of his female employees gave him a book of quotes that, apparently, came from him, The Washington Post reported. It was a gag gift.

Titled “The Wit and Wisdom of Mike Bloomberg,” the book was full of the kind of anecdotes that would infuriate leftists in the media if attributed to Trump.

SOME EXAMPLES FROM HIS BOOK OF HORRORS

He compared a good salesman to a man who blatantly asks women he’s just met if they want to have sex. The man gets turned down a lot, the Bloomberg line goes (using the crude f-word), but he also has sex a lot.

“If women wanted to be appreciated for their brains, they’d go to the library instead of to Bloomingdales.” And, “I know for a fact that any self-respecting woman who walks past a construction site doesn’t get a whistle will turn around and walk past again and again until she does get one.”

The only liberal I trust is a rich old liberal. Why? Because they’re old enough to understand what they’re saying, and they’re rich enough to pay for what they say!

The three biggest lies are: The check’s in the mail, I’ll respect you in the morning, and I’m glad that I’m Jewish.

[Marriage] Sex with someone you love… is sex with someone you love. The plusses are you don’t have to buy dinner and the only thing you catch with callouses,” and “Whenever my wife catches me eyeing some broad, she’s very careful to turn to me and say, ‘That’s the most expensive piece of arse in the world!

It [Bloomberg L.P] will do everything, including give you a blow job. I guess that puts a lot of you girls out of business.

I believe in the capitalist system and free enterprise. The only exception is 8th Avenue, where people pay for what they could get for free [hookers].

There are three types of favorite restaurants: Where would you go if you had to eat there forever – I’d say ’21’. Then, where would you go for your last meal – Le Cygne. Then, there’s where you would take your wife for your last meal – McDonald’s.

Make the customer think he’s getting laid when he’s getting fu**ed.

ON A NASTIER NOTE

One of the many lawsuits against his company was filed by a pregnant employee, a top saleswoman, Sekiko Sakai Garrison, he told her to “kill it,” meaning the baby.

On one occasion, “When Bloomberg noticed Garrison standing nearby, he asked, ‘Why didn’t they ask you to be in the picture? I guess they saw your face.’

According to the lawsuit, Bloomberg also made frequent remarks that could be construed as racist regarding Garrison’s Japanese heritage and employed ethnic slurs when talking about his company’s clients in Mexico.

THE CAMPAIGN BEATS BACK

Bloomberg’s campaign chairwoman, Patricia E. Harris, said the former mayor “has always hired and promoted women into senior leadership roles in industries long dominated by men.”

“In any large organization, there are going to be complaints — but Mike has never tolerated any kind of discrimination or harassment, and he’s created cultures that are all about equality and inclusion.

“Anyone who works hard and performs well is going to be rewarded, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation or anything else,” she said.

But Garrison’s complaint is far from the only time Bloomberg has, allegedly, said inappropriate things.

In an interview with the U.K. Guardian in 1993 after his divorce, according to The Post, he bragged: “I like theater, dining and chasing women. Let me put it this way: I am a single, straight billionaire in Manhattan. What do you think? It’s a wet dream.”

Lovely. What a jerk. There is too much here to beat back.

The President gets lambasted over crude statements he made in private to Billy Bush, but this new Dem icon made a daily habit of spewing sexist, misogynist comments, along with harmless jokes.

