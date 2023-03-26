Wild! The Left Will Be Crazed After This Trump Rally in Waco

Donald Trump opened his Waco, Texas rally today with the J6 prison choir singing the Star Spangled Banner. During the singing, Donald Trump recites the National Anthem on the recording.

Donald Trump’s ability to attract crowds is phenomenal. No one else can do it. Of course, the 81 million vote man, Joe Biden, who attracted crowds of ten or twenty, won anyway. That, too, is phenomenal.

Megyn Kelly said that DeSantis only wins the primary if Donald Trump endorses him or dies.

BREAKING: President Trump opens his first 2024 rally in Texas with the Star Spangled Banner sung by the J6 prisoners Everyone in attendance stood on their feet pic.twitter.com/J0esb3iO2y — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 25, 2023

No other political leader – not one – could keep drawing massive crowds like this 8 years after first coming on the scene. The Trump phenomenon is the America First phenomenon. And it’s not going anywhere 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/ZX92qv3MGA — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 25, 2023

He did a flyover with Top Gun playing.

BREAKING: President Trump does an INCREDIBLE flyover over his rally in Waco as the Top Gun theme plays in the background pic.twitter.com/cQ1LwhRcmd — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 25, 2023

TRUMP PROMISES TO DISPATCH THE THUGS

Donald Trump said we would win despite the abuses of power, which he compared with Stalinist Russia. He drew cheers when he said after the election is over, he will be President of the United States.

Trump also promised the thugs would pay the price. He called out some thugs by name.

“You will be vindicated and proud the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced.”

TRUMP: “The abuses of power that we’re currently witnessing at all levels of government will go down as among the most shameful corrupt and depraved chapters of all of American history.. We’re going to end up winning” pic.twitter.com/pQUhkF9pF6 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 25, 2023

NUGENT WANTS HIS MONEY BACK FOR UKRAINE

As usual, Ted Nugent didn’t hold back. He wants his money back for Ukraine. “I didn’t authorize any money to Ukraine for some homosexual weirdo!” he said. [Zelensky was a comedian and he often took on the role of drag queen.]

He called for prayers for J6 prisoners “in the gulag in DC.”

The rock star demanded the administration secure the border, and he wants his money back for what we blew on the Taliban and for aborted babies.

“Men don’t give me my rights; God gives me my rights,” Nugent said. He launched into his memorable rendition of the National Anthem.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN WAS ON FIRE

Marjorie Taylor spoke about election interference, political prisoners, and blowing up cartels.

WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) SLAMS the Democrats for weaponizing the justice system to INTERFERE in the election pic.twitter.com/n2sdLZ6GhS — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 25, 2023

“We should be bombing the Mexican cartels and defending our border, not funding a war in Ukraine defending their border!” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene at Trump’s rally in Waco, TX pic.twitter.com/7xGJPmFCzJ — Ben Owen🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) March 25, 2023

