Dershowitz Was Stunned After a Day in Court with Judge Merchan

Retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz was in court when Judge Merchan went “berzerk” this week because he thought Donald Trump’s witness attorney, Rob Costello, was looking at him contemptuously. Dershowitz called Merchan “thin-skinned.”

Well, Merchan is seeing the case blow up, and he’s acting like one of the prosecutors.

He told Hannity he couldn’t believe it. Merchan kicked the reporters out as he behaved stupidly over nothing.

This is a complete clown show with an army of angry Democrats trying to imprison him for putting the Stormy expense in the wrong column. It was a legal expense, and his accountant put it in the legal expense column. Cohen’s former attorney told the jury that Cohen told him Trump didn’t even know he paid off Stormy or that he intended to pay her for her silence. Trump never asked him to do it.

Dershowitz was stunned at Merchan’s behavior and willingness to bastardize the justice system.

HANNITY: Alan Dershowitz was in the courtroom today… You were in the actual courtroom. You were not asked to leave. You actually saw this whole show. Go down with Bob Costello and the judge. You know, “You trying to stare me down?”—and what is he, what is he talking about? He [Costello] rolled his eyes. But I’m rolling my eyes, you know, just hearing about what’s going on in that courtroom. I’ve got to imagine in all the years you practiced law, have you ever seen anything like this?

DERSHOWITZ: No, I never have. I sat in the front row, literally just feet away from where all the action occurred. I rolled my eyes when the judge made some rulings that were absurd. Any first-year evidence student would understand that he was making biased rulings in favor of one side.

I stared him down, but Costello didn’t. He acted like a normal witness, and the judge went berserk. The judge violated Trump’s constitutional right to a public trial by kicking the media out of the courtroom. I don’t know why I wasn’t kicked out, and I heard him lecture Costello… “What you did was contemptuous. You looked at me contemptuously…”

…it reminded me of Mae West ( a famous comedic actress in the 20th century) when a judge said, you’re showing contempt for the court, and Mae West said no, Your Honor, I’m trying my best to hide my contempt for the court.

I’m sure Costello was trying to hide his contempt for the court, but the judge had such a thin skin that he threatened him. He said he would strike the testimony and hold him in contempt if he rolled his eyes again. You have a constitutional right to roll your eyes and to stare at anybody. It was absurd!

Dershowitz wasn’t just disgusted with the biased rulings of Judge Merchan; he also pointed to the duplicitous star witness, the aforementioned Michael Cohen, and said his dishonesty could bring down the whole case:

And then to sit so close to Cohen, watching him give lie after lie—would you believe what he actually said? He would not have accepted a pardon from Donald Trump after he had previously said he would do anything to avoid prison. He would, essentially, he would lie, he would cheat, he would do anything to avoid prison—but “I won’t accept the pardon from Donald Trump.”

If you believe that I got a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn. There was so many lies!… this judge has committed more reversible errors in the one day I was in the courtroom than I’ve seen in years and years of practicing law.

Watch:

Alan Dershowitz reacts after visiting Trump trial and he can’t believe it- the judge went berserk pic.twitter.com/eOpmjrMZGh — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) May 21, 2024

Related