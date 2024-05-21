Harvard-Harris Poll: the Best Choice of a Running Mate for Trump

A mid-May Harvard-Harris poll (Mark Penn) suggested Donald Trump’s best running mate, but no one is a clear choice, which could be why Trump hesitates to make a final decision. The poll indicates that Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy give the former President the most votes.

No Frontrunners

Overall, the poll suggests that Tim Scott is Donald Trump’s best choice of running mate.

Voters’ top picks for Trump’s VP among politicians who have endorsed him are Ron DeSantis (12%), Tim Scott (9%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (8%).

Ramaswamy, Scott, and Marco Rubio were the top choices who Republican voters said would make them more likely to vote for Trump.

The poll also shows that Donald Trump is leading Biden by five points.

Among former competitors, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy are the top picks for Trump’s VP.

Elon Musk, RFK, and Tim Scott have the highest net favorability.

Tim Scott gives him the most traction with Dems, Hispanics, and Independents; Ramaswamy with Republicans.

Ramaswamy and Scott give Trump the most life.

