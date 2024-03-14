DeSantis to Protect FL from Haitian Invasion – Will He Block Them?

Gov. DeSantis will mobilize the Guard to protect Florida from an expected Haitian invasion on their shores. At a hearing this week, Biden’s Pentagon made it clear that they don’t have a plan to defend the country.

On Wednesday, DeSantis posted to X that he would protect Florida from the invasion.

“For quite some time, the State of Florida has been dedicating significant resources to combat illegal vessels coming to Florida from countries such as Haiti. Given the circumstances in Haiti, I have directed the Division of Emergency Management, the Florida State Guard, and state law enforcement agencies to deploy over 250 additional officers and soldiers and over a dozen air and seacraft to the southern coast of Florida to protect our state. No state has done more to supplement the (under-resourced) U.S. Coast Guard’s interdiction efforts; we cannot have illegal aliens coming to Florida.”

However, the real question is, will he block the boats and invaders, or will he simply collect them for the Biden government?

Meanwhile, the fool Mayor of New York suggested he is welcoming them. We could end up with the Cannibal gang, but they will vote Democrat.

We call New York City the Port-Au-Prince of America. We feel the pain our Haitian neighbors feel as the situation grows dire. To the people of Haiti and our own Haitian community here in New York City, know that we stand with you today and always.

BIDEN WILL RUSH ALL ILLEGALS IN & DOESN’T CARE WHO THEY ARE

This Raw Egg Nationalist X poster wrote, “It should be quite clear by now that the Biden regime is going to weaponize immigration as much as it possibly can in the run-up to the election. Every opportunity to increase the flow of migrants into the US is going to be used. Latin America, Africa, Haiti–it doesn’t matter.”

That is obvious. Our political leaders don’t care about Americans.

That is obvious. Our political leaders don't care about Americans.

Florida already has big problems due to illegal immigration.

Florida already has big problems due to illegal immigration.

This invasion was planned.

This invasion was planned.

