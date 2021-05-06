Desperate Dems! Biden DoJ is now getting involved in Maricopa audit









Biden’s DoJ, of Russia hoax fame, has gotten involved in the Maricopa County audit!!! Why??? I am offering a lot of opinions here but read the letter below and see what you think. Please leave your comments below.

Garrett Archer at ABC15 in Phoenix, Arizona first announced that the Biden Department of Justice is going to “get involved in some capacity” with the ongoing forensic audit. Then the letter was posted.

Source at the county says DOJ is going to get involved in some capacity with the #azaudit. #azauditpool — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 6, 2021

Democrats have been desperately trying to stop this audit with over 100 lawyers and the prominent dossier/Hillary/anti-Republican lawyer, Marc Elias.

The DoJ has picked a side and it’s not the Right. AG Merrick Garland made that clear with his agenda. He thinks the only cases worth pursuing criminally are the rioters of January 6th. He calls them terrorists. Nothing is going on with Antifa and BLM. He is after our guns and has extreme climate change ideas he will put in place at the DoJ.

This is the letter the DoJ sent and it sounds like it was written by Leftist, Katie Hobbs. Even if nothing comes of this, they are casting doubt on the process for later use.

Who is the source? And why can’t we know that???

🔥DOJ Civil Rights Division has sent a letter to Senator Fann raising concerns over how the Arizona audit is being conducted Democrats REALLY don’t want the audit to go through…..imagine THAT! pic.twitter.com/lWiR1DdPzq — Femme🇺🇸 (@RealBasedMAGA) May 6, 2021

