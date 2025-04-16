Trey Gowdy-Fox Version of the Maryland Man: “Obey” the Judges

Watch Trey Gowdy’s and Fox News’s version of the news about the ‘Maryland man,’ ‘mistakenly’ sent to an El Salvador prison.

Part of the Exchange on The Story

“I think what they ought to do is probably follow the judge’s order and the Supreme Court decision, which used the word facilitate,” Gowdy told Martha MacCallum on The Story Tuesday.

“Also in that opinion, Martha, were the words, accidental, mistake, and illegal – I mean, those are not three good words you want in a Supreme Court decision.”

“What we can’t have is any executive disobeying or not following a judge’s decision, even if you disagree with it!” he said.

“Look, I don’t want the guy in the United States. Although I will say this. If the press secretary’s facts are right, it should be an easy conviction!” he said. “And do I have more confidence in U.S. prisons or El Salvadorian prisons? U.S. prisons.”

MacCallum: What do you think The White House should do in this situation? Gowdy: I think what they ought to do is probably follow the judge’s order and the supreme court decision which used the word facilitate. Also on that opinion, the words accidental, mistake and illegal.… pic.twitter.com/o9oywDo7Zv — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2025

Why should we have an expensive, politicized trial? That is what Gowdy wants.

Gowdy picked three words out of context: accidental, mistake, and illegal.

Does OBEYING apply to the hundreds of lawfare cases now in the blender? Should we have a million-dollar trial for him and every deported person, because that is where this is going?

Two courts said the illegal alien who was living in Maryland was an MS-13 gang member with a rank. He had due process at the time, in 2019. He was supposed to have an interview, not a trial. The mistake was a paperwork error.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife married him while he was in MS-13 and filed a domestic violence protective order against him in 2021. So much for the excellent husband and father who just wants to go to school to better himself.

However, Gowdy said President Trump should “obey.” The judge ordering obedience is an Obama-appointed leftist, Judge Xinis.

El Salvador’s President Bukele said he won’t send him back.

Democrats want Trump to order Bukele to send him back to the US. The Supreme Court didn’t say we had to bring him back; it noted that taking him back is going too far. They also said judges have exceeded their authority.

He’s where he belongs: in his home country. He never”belonged” here as he was here illegally. Period. https://t.co/jliJUoDUrT — Wes Huggins (@whuggins) April 16, 2025

Stephen Miller explains the law. He is disappointed that he never got as many questions about Garcia as he has about victims who had raped and murdered children. He gave horrific examples.

I am SO GLAD the Trump administration decided to completely UNLEASH Stephen Miller on the media. He regularly displays a masterclass in debunking their lies. “Guys – do you know the difference between a deportation order and a withholding order? Do you know the difference? Any… pic.twitter.com/sDmzpLtiyu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2025

