Radical CRT proponent takes the helm at the OPM



















On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris broke a tie in the Senate to advance the nomination of Kiran Ahuja, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Ahuja has troubling ties to Marxist critical race theory (CRT).

Ahuja is a radical who supports Marxist Critical Race Theory, an anti-white, anti-American ideology of the far-left.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) spoke out about this “new era of racial engineering.” It puts him in a uniquely lonely place although some parents are starting to speak out at school board meetings.

Ahuja appears to follow the revolutionary and idiotic CRT ideas of Ibram X. Kendi (real name Ibram Henry Rogers).

Hawley noted that, as OPM head, Ahuja would set HR and personnel policy for the entire U.S. government. She could use her position to advocate CRT-based employee trainings of the sort that preach the evils of “whiteness.”

“This is the position responsible for making hiring, payroll and training decisions that affect millions of federal employees,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) explained. “The president’s nominee has made statements expressing sympathy for the discredited, ahistorical claims about our nation’s origins that form the backbone of so-called ‘critical race theory.’”

Democrats all support Ahuja. The White House hailed her as “a qualified, experienced and dedicated public servant who we are looking forward to leading the Office of Personnel Management in its work protecting the safety of the workforce, empowering federal employees, and building a federal workforce that looks like America.

That would be the America Obama dreams of – a communist, authoritarian, and dystopian place.

