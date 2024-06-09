Pro-Hamas Protesters at the WH Throw Bottles at a Ranger, Set Off Flares

If you walked around the Capitol on J6 and didn’t engage in violence, you still faced prison, but if you’re a pro-Hamas Democrat and throw bottles at Park Rangers outside the White House, it’s allowed. You can also vandalize monuments while the Ranger is standing there.

If you are elderly and peacefully protest at a Planned Parenthood clinic, you face years in prison. If you are a Democrat radical, it’s also okay to set off flares outside the White House.

They repeatedly screamed that they want “butcher” Biden arrested.

These people are the new Democrats.

They sure are stupid.


