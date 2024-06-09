Pro-Hamas Protesters at the WH Throw Bottles at a Ranger, Set Off Flares

If you walked around the Capitol on J6 and didn’t engage in violence, you still faced prison, but if you’re a pro-Hamas Democrat and throw bottles at Park Rangers outside the White House, it’s allowed. You can also vandalize monuments while the Ranger is standing there.

If you are elderly and peacefully protest at a Planned Parenthood clinic, you face years in prison. If you are a Democrat radical, it’s also okay to set off flares outside the White House.

They repeatedly screamed that they want “butcher” Biden arrested.

These people are the new Democrats.

After vandalizing the General Rochambeau Statue outside the North Front of the White House, a lone National Park Service Ranger stands alone, being accosted by the vandals in an attempt to prevent further vandalism. pic.twitter.com/LL2WqZiSQN — Christian Julio Lasval (@christianlasval) June 8, 2024

#BREAKING NEWS: The over 120 year old statue memorial for American Revolutionary War hero General #Rochambeau has been vandalized by pro-#Palestinie protestors. #Gaza #Israel Video: Blaze Media pic.twitter.com/2UYob9bP4f — The Breaking Report (@TheBreakingRprt) June 8, 2024

They sure are stupid.

