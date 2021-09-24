New video shows Border Patrol agents NOT whipping anyone

















Paul Ratje, the photographer who took the photos of Border Patrol reining their horses at the border, said the images he published had been “misconstrued.”.

“I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” Ratje told KTSM. “He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

Photographer Sarah Blake Morgan caught the Border Patrol while they were falsely accused of whipping the horses. It tells a very different story.

Watch:

Sorting through my footage from the border. I was in the river during the viral incident between a Haitian migrant and mounted CBP agent. It’s shaky – but here’s what I captured. pic.twitter.com/fnvxSU83tO — Sarah Blake Morgan (@StorytellerSBM) September 24, 2021

Border Patrol Local 2366 President Jon Anfinsen, which represents Del Rio: “How can President Biden continue with this false narrative when the photographer who took the photos of the horse patrol unit has already said nobody was whipped? What happened to due process?”

While that debunked story was being widely shared on social media, President Joe Biden doubled down on his administration’s response to the original (false) story, telling reporters earlier today that the agents seen in the photos and videos would be punished.

“To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous,” he proclaimed. “I promise you, those people will pay.”

DHS Secretary Mayorkas said the same thing, and even compared it to “systemic racism.”

“Would you go to work and do your best knowing that if you do your boss is going to ‘make you pay’?” one agent told Fox News. “I’m dumbfounded and don’t know what to say.”

The agent asked, “Is the president threatening to throw us in prison?”

Another said: “I see the administration wants to fry our agents. He just started a war with Border Patrol.”

The last time Biden indicated he’d get even, he droned an innocent family in Kabul.

This is totally nuts. The Border Patrol agents who were maligned should sue this dishonest administration.

Americans saw what agents were doing and are happy they are still doing their job despite the abuse they take from the administration.

Senator Ron Johnson called Biden “disgraceful” for prejudging the Border Patrol. It wasn’t just Biden. It was Crazina Harris, DHS Secretary Harris, spokesperson Jen Psaki, and others.

Biden is disgraceful. Instead of maintaining the policies that worked and giving Border Patrol the resources they need to deal with the humanitarian and national security crisis he created, he is blaming them for a fake controversy created by the radical left and complicit media. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 24, 2021

Related















