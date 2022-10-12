The Tale of Two Candidates for Arizona Governor

By Mark Schwendau

Two videos have been posted to YouTube in the last two weeks that paint two different pictures of two women running to be Arizona’s next governor. They are quite striking in their contrast from one another.

Even though the liberal gatekeepers of the Internet work overtime to bury this five-minute political informational commercial (infomercial) advertisement for Republican candidate Kari Lake buried, they are failing. Her video now has almost a half million views.

“Kari Lake’s Brand New Campaign Video You Have to See”

Liberal socialists will hate Kari Lake simply for being a conservative Christian nationalist and I get that. But if you look past the hate, three things really struck me about this infomercial:

She invokes the name of God as He relates to her life and uses Bible references to explain her directions in life. She was born poor and even worked at one point in her young life as a janitor. She had life on easy street and decided to chuck that all away for a new life in politics.

The first point means a lot to me as the way Lake was raised is the way so many of us were raised in the church so we totally can relate to her and watch she says about her life. To this day, when I forget something and all of a sudden I miraculously remember, and I know it did not come from my aging brain, I say out loud, “Thank you God and thank you Jesus.” I do this as I once read a Christian author that wrote that one of the things he feels God loves best is when you treat Him like a real being in your life.

The second point in my takeaways from Lake’s infomercial almost brought me to tears. In her youth, Lake once worked as a janitor in a drug treatment center. Lake talks about her having to strip and wax floors. As a teen, I once worked as a janitor for a village park district. One of my jobs was to clean the public restrooms where sometimes the kids had written on the walls with their own feces. That job caused me to lose faith in my fellow humanity.

The third point almost instantly brought Donald Trump to mind. Lake did not have to change course from her comfortable life in television news journalism to a life of mainstream media ridicule in state politics. I reflected how I was so wrong in 2016 when I thought the mainstream (fake) news media would give Trump a free pass since he was such a great contributor to the broadcast industry with his television show “The Apprentice”. Like any healthy person, I learn from my mistakes. Even though Lake worked for many years as a news anchor for Phoenix FOX 10, I knew the mainstream media would not be kind to her. Why? She is not running as a Democrat candidate, she is running as a Republican.

If Kari and Donald had just stayed in their lanes, and out of politics, life would have remained so much easier for them and their families. That is significant. That is worth thinking about relative to how special and driven both of these individuals are.

So that is about everything you need to know about Kari Lake and her motivations; But what about her Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs?

The one thing I did not understand about Katie Hobbs that Kari Lake often brings up in interviews is when Kari says, “She does not want to debate me.” I thought to myself; Why not?

Thankfully, Project Veritas Action just released a new 7 minute video behind the scenes into the Katie Hobbs campaign which is as revealing as it is disturbing.

“Arizona Gov. Candidate Katie Hobbs ‘I don’t want to talk politics to anyone who I don’t know’”

Project Veritas does an outstanding job of pulling back the curtain on many of the things kept secret and hidden from Americans who simply want to know the truth so they can come to logical conclusions and make up their own minds.

The PV video description does a pretty good job of summarizing what developed in these hidden camera interviews of various top dogs of the Katie Hobbs campaign.

“’I Don’t Want to Talk Politics to Anyone Who I Don’t Know.’ says Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs; Campaign Insiders Keep Her From Debate Stage

Katie Hobbs, Democrat Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate: An Uber driver asked me “‘Oh, what do you do?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, I work for a campaign.’ I don’t know why I said that — I just didn’t want to have this conversation. And he’s like, ‘Oh, Kari Lake?’ And I was like, ‘F**k no!’ I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t want to talk politics to anyone who I don’t know.”

Joe Wolf, Head Political Consultant, Hobbs Campaign: Hobbs would support an assault weapons ban “if she could, yeah. I mean the problem is that it’s a federal issue, right?”

Wolf: “Because it’s a federal issue and like, you know, there’s nothing she could do about it — at least immediately, right? And some kind of advocating for it publicly, which is really more impactful once you’re governor. So, it’s kind of like, this state is crazy about their guns, so we’re not gonna take the beating for it before she can do anything about it.”

Wolf: “That is an AR-15 [in our car] … Easier to fire than a handgun … That’s why it’s scary.”

Nicole DeMont, Campaign Manager, Hobbs Campaign: “When Clean Elections was like, ‘Here’s the debate format,’ it was exactly the same as the primary. It was like, we’re not gonna put her [Hobbs] in that, like she’s not gonna be a part of something like that. Like, if you wanna make a format that actually allows for a substantive policy debate, where you can compare positions, sure we’ll do that…So, they want to see Kari [Lake] create this spectacle. We’re not participating in that…We’re doing a bunch of forums where we can actually hear both sides.”

CONCLUSION:

Because I was raised in a mixed political family where my parents were Independents but all the rest were either Democrats or Republicans, I totally get how Democrats feel like Project Veritas targets and goes after only Democrats in these “gotcha” sneak attack hidden camera interviews. PV apparently found a market doing exactly what the mainstream media does to Republicans every single day.

The problem is, I don’t think it is true PV only attacks Democrats since I was once an Independent and voted like my parents taught me, “Vote for the candidate and what they stand for and not the party.” To me, Project Veritas goes after people who appear to be operating from a hidden agenda that the public would like to see exposed but they do not want to be exposed.

The campaign of Katie Hobbs seems to be protecting her as she must not stand up well in public debates. Or, perhaps, she is one of those candidates that will flip-flop on public policy positions if she thinks it will win votes. Maybe they just do not want their positions on things like abortions and the Second Amendment on the record as Arizona is a swing state…

One of the screwiest things to come out of her campaign is when Jasper Adams (Field Organizer for Mission for AZ) claims; Only Democrats care about debates and since Hobbs is a Democrat, they would have nothing to gain in debating Kari Lake.

I actually had to replay that portion of the video to make sure I understood that right.

One of the main reasons many Americans do not believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election is because he avoided the campaign trail holed up in his basement while Donald Trump crisscrossed the nation speaking at rallies of gatherings of 10’s of thousands of people come to see him. Katie Hobbs needs to be more public doing things like political debates to prove herself as a viable candidate so that if she wins Arizona, Arizonians will agree she won and get behind her after the November election.

The one thing we have learned in the last two years; Americans love transparency in government and where Kari Lake is offering it, Katie Hobbs is not!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related